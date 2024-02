Petersen turned aside 25 shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Flyers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first period but were playing from behind most of the rest of the game, as any momentum they built got quickly undercut by another Penguins goal. Petersen has appeared in only three games since returning to the NHL in late January, going 1-1-0 and giving up 11 goals on 65 shots (.831 save percentage), and he's little threat to Samuel Ersson's hold on the No. 1 job in the crease.