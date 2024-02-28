Petersen was put on waivers Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Petersen has struggled with the Flyers, posting a 2-2-0 record, 3.90 GAA and .864 save percentage in five contests this year. If he clears waivers, the Flyers might send him to AHL Lehigh Valley and summon Felix Sandstrom to serve as Samuel Ersson's new understudy. It's also worth noting that Philadelphia doesn't play again until Friday versus Washington, so the Flyers could send Petersen briefly to the minors and still recall him in time for that contest.