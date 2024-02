Petersen will defend the road goal Sunday versus the Penguins.

Petersen will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. The 29-year-old Petersen has stopped 89 of 100 shots in four appearances this season en route to a 2-1-0 record. Pittsburgh is tied for 21st in the league this campaign with 2.91 goals per contest.