Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Pitted against Lightning for matinee

Pickard will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Lightning, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers have been riding the carousel in goal, as this team continues to see different puck stoppers sustain injuries to an alarming degree. For example, Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) has been shelved since Oct. 27, and we learned that Brian Elliott will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury. Pickard has been inconsistent as a stopgap option, posting a 3.96 GAA and .889 save percentage through seven games, and he still must prove that he can hold off prospect Carter Hart with the aforementioned netminders injured. His next challenger is a Lightning club that ranks sixth in road scoring at 3.11 goals per game.