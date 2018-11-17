Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Pitted against Lightning for matinee
Pickard will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Lightning, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers have been riding the carousel in goal, as this team continues to see different puck stoppers sustain injuries to an alarming degree. For example, Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) has been shelved since Oct. 27, and we learned that Brian Elliott will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury. Pickard has been inconsistent as a stopgap option, posting a 3.96 GAA and .889 save percentage through seven games, and he still must prove that he can hold off prospect Carter Hart with the aforementioned netminders injured. His next challenger is a Lightning club that ranks sixth in road scoring at 3.11 goals per game.
More News
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Faces one shot in relief•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Chased in victory•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes against Coyotes•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Supported well in Monday's win•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Stationed between pipes Monday•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Saves 31 in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...