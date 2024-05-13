Pickard stopped all three shots he faced in relief of Stuart Skinner in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

This was Pickard's first playoff action this spring, and he did fairly well, though the Canucks were mostly nursing their lead while he was in the game. Head coach Kris Knoblauch didn't name a starter for Game 4 on Tuesday in his postgame comments, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, which leaves open the possibility Pickard could get a start now that the Oilers trail 2-1 in the series. The 32-year-old went 12-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 23 regular-season appearances as Skinner's backup this year.