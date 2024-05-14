Share Video

Pickard was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday in Game 4 versus Vancouver.

Pickard will get his first NHL playoff start due to the struggles of Stuart Skinner. The 25-year-old Skinner has surrendered 12 goals on 58 shots en route to a 1-2 record during Edmonton's second-round series against the Canucks. Pickard posted a 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 23 outings during the 2023-24 regular season.

