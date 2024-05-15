Pickard stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Pickard received his first playoff start after making his postseason debut in relief of Stuart Skinner in Sunday's Game 3. Skinner's struggles have opened the door for Pickard to get a chance, and he nearly squandered it after giving up a goal late in the third period to Dakota Joshua. Evan Bouchard answered quickly to give the Oilers the win, which tied the series at two games apiece. Pickard went 12-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 23 regular-season outings. Tuesday's effort was far from dominant, but it might just be enough for the 32-year-old to get a longer look between the pipes with the series shifting back to Vancouver for Thursday's Game 5.