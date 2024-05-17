Pickard allowed three goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Pickard allowed a goal in each period, including J.T. Miller's game-winner in the final minute of the third. While it wasn't a bad start, Pickard is now 1-1 with five goals allowed on 56 shots over his two playoff starts. The 32-year-old netminder has offered a bit more stability for the Oilers, but it's unclear if he'll again get the nod in Saturday's must-win Game 6. If not, head coach Kris Knoblauch could turn back to Stuart Skinner with the season on the line.