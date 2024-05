Pickard will get the starting nod in Game 5 on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Pickard stopped 19 of 21 shots faced in Game 4, posting a .905 save percentage and 2.00 GAA. While the 32-year-old backstop is making his second straight start, any stumbles by Pickard could see Stuart Skinner reclaim his spot as the No. 1 netminder for Edmonton.