Flyers' Claude Giroux: Averaging more than a point per game

Giroux has three goals and 11 points in 10 games with a minus-4 rating this season.

That puts him on pace for about 65 assists, which is right about where he was last season when he led the league with 68 helpers. And Giroux is doing this while his center Sean Couturier has struggled to the tune of three goals and no assists. Once Couturier gets fully going, Giroux might explode.