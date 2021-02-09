Giroux and the Flyers' Tuesday night game versus Washington has been postponed, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Along with Tuesday's contest, Philadelphia's games versus New Jersey on Thursday and Saturday have already been postponed, so Giroux won't be back on the ice until Sunday against the Rangers at the earliest.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keeps bagging apples•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point night against Pens•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Finally lights postseason lamp•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records two power-play helpers•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Generates assist•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Gets on scoresheet with helper•