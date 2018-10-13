Flyers' Corban Knight: Inching closer to return
Knight (upper body) is not quite ready to return, Marc Narducci of The Inquirer reports.
The Flyers are dealing with injuries to five forwards -- including James van Riemsdyk (lower body) and Nolan Patrick (upper body) -- therefore the Flyers really could have used a healthy Knight for Saturday's matinee against Vegas. "He needs a little more practice time," GM Ron Hextall said. "He is getting close. I watched today (Friday), and he needs a little more contact, but he is getting close."
More News
-
Flyers' Corban Knight: Facing three-week absence•
-
Flyers' Corban Knight: Exits due to injury•
-
Flyers' Corban Knight: Designated for waivers•
-
Flyers' Corban Knight: Secures two-year contract•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Sent back to AHL•
-
Panthers' Corban Knight: Continues producing despite sparse minutes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...