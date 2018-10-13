Knight (upper body) is not quite ready to return, Marc Narducci of The Inquirer reports.

The Flyers are dealing with injuries to five forwards -- including James van Riemsdyk (lower body) and Nolan Patrick (upper body) -- therefore the Flyers really could have used a healthy Knight for Saturday's matinee against Vegas. "He needs a little more practice time," GM Ron Hextall said. "He is getting close. I watched today (Friday), and he needs a little more contact, but he is getting close."