Knight has three assists with a plus-2 rating in the last three games.

It's been a nice little run for the 28-year-old, but he still has work to do to reach a career high in points during 2018-19. In the last season in which he played in the NHL (2015-16), Knight played 20 games, scoring two goals and seven points. This season, he's matched that career high in games, but scored only one goal with four points. All three of his assists this season have come in the last three contests.