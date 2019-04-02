Flyers' Corban Knight: Producing more
Knight has three assists with a plus-2 rating in the last three games.
It's been a nice little run for the 28-year-old, but he still has work to do to reach a career high in points during 2018-19. In the last season in which he played in the NHL (2015-16), Knight played 20 games, scoring two goals and seven points. This season, he's matched that career high in games, but scored only one goal with four points. All three of his assists this season have come in the last three contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...