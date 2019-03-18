Flyers' Corban Knight: Still pointless
Knight posted a shot on goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Penguins on Sunday, but he still doesn't have a point in 13 games with the Flyers.
The 28-year-old is receiving his first chance in three years to play at the NHL level, but he's not really taking advantage of it. Not that he's all to blame, and the Flyers seem content to continue giving him chances, but Knight has only posted a minus-4 rating and 11 shots on net in 13 contests. He has three goals and eight points with a minus-2 rating in 42 career NHL games.
