Flyers' Corban Knight: Gets point monkey off back
Knight scored his team's first goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.
The tally was Knight's first point in 15 NHL games this season. He's up to four goals and nine points in 44 career games, with his last goal before this one coming on Jan. 5, 2016. Never give up on your dreams, kids.
