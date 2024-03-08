Per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Flyers have acquired Gurianov from Nashville, in exchange for Wade Allison.

Gurianov will get a fresh start in Philadelphia after being a healthy scratch in 11 of his last 13 games with Nashville. Gurianov is capable of being a middle-six forward, and had 11 goals and 31 points in 73 appearances with Dallas during the 2021-22 campaign.