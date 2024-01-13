Gurianov produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Gurianov got on the scoresheet against his former team by setting up a Thomas Novak goal in the second period. Through three NHL outings this season, Gurianov has two points, six shots on net, three hits and a plus-4 rating. He's taken on a middle-six role, though he has a lot to prove after failing to reach the 20-point mark in 2022-23.