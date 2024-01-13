Gurianov produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Gurianov got on the scoresheet against his former team by setting up a Thomas Novak goal in the second period. Through three NHL outings this season, Gurianov has two points, six shots on net, three hits and a plus-4 rating. He's taken on a middle-six role, though he has a lot to prove after failing to reach the 20-point mark in 2022-23.
More News
-
Predators' Denis Gurianov: Nets first goal with Preds•
-
Predators' Denis Gurianov: Recalled Saturday•
-
Predators' Denis Gurianov: Put on waivers•
-
Predators' Denis Gurianov: Inks one-year deal with Nashville•
-
Denis Gurianov: Won't get qualifying offer•
-
Canadiens' Denis Gurianov: Helps on power play•