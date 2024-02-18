Gurianov was a healthy scratch for the third time in his last four games Saturday against the Blues.

Gurianov's star has really faded since recording a career-best 31 points with Dallas two seasons ago. He has just two points in 13 games in his first season in Nashville and spends most nights watching from the press box. Currently riding out a one-year, $850,000 contract signed back in July, it's hard to see him returning to the Preds again next season. At this point, a change of scenery is probably best for the 26-year-old winger.