Gurianov was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey Writers.

Gurianov figures to serve as a depth option for Nashville prior to Saturday's matchup with Dallas. The 26-year-old winger had seven goals and 17 points in 66 games last season between the Stars and Canadiens. He posted 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 27 AHL contests this year.