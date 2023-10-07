Gurianov was placed on waivers by Nashville on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.
Gurianov recorded seven goals and 17 points in 66 games between Dallas and Montreal in 2022-23. Unless he's selected off waivers, Gurianov will probably be reassigned to AHL Milwaukee.
