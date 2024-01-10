Gurianov scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Gurianov cut Nashville's deficit to 5-3 with 45 seconds remaining in the third period, poking home a loose puck following a net-front scramble for his first goal in his second game with the Predators this season. The 26-year-old winger has averaged 13:32 of ice time through his first two contests, playing on the second line with Colton Sissons and Juuso Parssinen. Gurianov does offer some potential scoring upside -- he had 12 goals and 30 points in 27 games with AHL Milwaukee earlier this year.