Gurianov agreed to a one-year, $850,000 contract with Nashville on Tuesday.
Gurianov became an unrestricted free agent after the Canadiens decided not to give him a qualifying offer. He posted seven goals, 17 points and 116 shots on net in 66 games between Montreal and Dallas last season. Gurianov will provide some depth to Nashville's bottom-six forward group in 2023-24.
