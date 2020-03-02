Flyers' Derek Grant: Nabs first points as Flyer
Grant scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
After going scoreless in his first two games with Philly, the 29-year-old journeyman ended up making a big impact in this one -- his second-period tally not only proved to be the game-winner, it was the only even-strength goal either squad scored on the afternoon (his earlier helper came short-handed). Grant also set a new career high in the process, scoring his 15th goal of the season, although he has only 22 points in 52 games split between the Flyers and Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.