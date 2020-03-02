Play

Grant scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

After going scoreless in his first two games with Philly, the 29-year-old journeyman ended up making a big impact in this one -- his second-period tally not only proved to be the game-winner, it was the only even-strength goal either squad scored on the afternoon (his earlier helper came short-handed). Grant also set a new career high in the process, scoring his 15th goal of the season, although he has only 22 points in 52 games split between the Flyers and Ducks.

