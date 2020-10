Gustafsson signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Philadelphia on Monday.

Gustafsson fell well off the pace he set in 2018-19 in which he racked up 60 points in 79 contests. The 27-year-old blueliner managed just six goals and 23 assists in 66 appearances for Chicago and Calgary last year. If the Swede can get back up near even the 50-point threshold, he'll likely cash in following his one-year deal with the Flyers.