Sandstrom was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for conditioning purposes.

Sandstrom hasn't seen any game action for the Flyers this season behind Carter Hart, who has played in seven games, and Samuel Ersson, who has appeared in two contests. In 20 games with Philadelphia last campaign, Sandstrom posted a 3-12-3 record with a 3.72 GAA and an .880 save percentage.