Sandstrom was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Flyers inked Russian netminder Ivan Fedotov to a contract Friday, and sent Sandstrom to the minors in a corresponding move. Sandstrom was 1-2-0 with a 3.88 GAA and a very weak .823 save percentage in five appearances with the Flyers this season.