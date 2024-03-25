Sandstrom allowed three goals on 14 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Florida.

It was a tough outing for Sandstrom despite facing only 15 shots, as he allowed a goal in each period en route to the loss. The 27-year-old Sandstrom has struggled since he was recalled in early March to backup Samuel Ersson -- he falls to 1-2-0 with an ugly .823 save percentage and 3.87 GAA. The Flyers will look to bounce back Tuesday in a road matchup with the Rangers.