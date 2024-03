Sandstrom will guard the road cage Saturday against the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sandstrom has just one start and three appearances while backing up Samuel Ersson this season. He's gone 1-0-0 with an .846 save percentage and 3.22 GAA. The 27-year-old Sandstrom will have a tough assignment Saturday versus a Boston team averaging 3.26 goals per game.