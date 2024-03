Sandstrom made 24 saves in a 6-5 loss to Boston on Saturday.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the third period, but the floodgates opened for both teams in the final frame. Sandstrom surrendered three even-strength goals in a span of just under three minutes early in the third, and Boston never trailed from that point forward. He has allowed 14 goals in four appearances (two starts). Sandstrom can't be trusted in your net at this point.