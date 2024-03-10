Sandstrom allowed three goals on 11 shots in "relief" as part of Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Lightning.

Sandstrom replaced Samuel Ersson after the latter was blitzed with 15 shots and four goals against in the first period. This was only the second top-level performance of the season for Sandstrom, who earned another look after a win over Ottawa on March 2. Sandstrom wasn't able to stop the bleeding versus the Bolts, but he likely gets a free pass given that it was a total team meltdown and the final goal took place with the Flyers shorthanded.