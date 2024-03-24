Sandstrom will protect the home crease Sunday against Florida.

Sandstrom will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Boston. The 27-year-old Sandstrom has permitted 14 goals on 82 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record in four NHL outings this campaign. The Panthers rank 13th in the league this season with 3.21 goals per contest.