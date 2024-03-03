Sandstrom made 24 saves in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Saturday.

It was Sandstrom's season debut. Vladimir Tarasenko beat him on a backhand from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush early in the second. And Thomas Chabot scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 18:02 of the third with his team's net empty. Sandstrom hasn't had a great year in the AHL, but he was sharp when he needed to be Saturday. He struggled in the backup role in 2022-23, going 3-12-3 in 18 starts (20 appearances) and delivering a 3.72 GAA and .880 save percentage. Leave Sandstrom on the wire until he proves this year is different.