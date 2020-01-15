Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Slumping after several strong weeks
Provorov has no points and a minus-4 rating with 10 shots on net in the last five games.
The 23-year-old had four goals and 10 points with a plus-4 rating in the 17 games prior to this five-game slump, so it's probably not fair to criticize Provorov too much, but owners would obviously like to see him bounce back quickly. He's been a minus-player in four of the last five games. Provorov has nine goals and 24 points with a plus-1 rating and 105 shots on net in 46 games this season.
