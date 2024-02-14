Watch Now:

Provorov (undisclosed) underwent X-rays following Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Provorov was able to complete the game after blocking a shot late in the third period, but his status going forward will depend on the results of the tests. If the 27-year-old can't play Saturday versus the Sharks, Andrew Peeke would likely enter the lineup.

More News