Provorov scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to Buffalo.

Provorov, who led Philadelphia with 23:58 TOI, blasted a point shot through traffic to get the Flyers on the board less than four minutes into the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal for Provorov and his sixth tally on the year. Through 35 games this season, the 24-year-old has 18 points, halfway to the 36 he notched in 69 games last year.