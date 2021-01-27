Provorov scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Both of Provorov's assists came on goals scored by James van Riemsdyk, and the Russian blueliner added an empty-netter to make it 5-2. Philadelphia's top defenseman sees the ice in all situations, and while Provorov can't match the vision of the top point producers from the blue line, he's about as good as it gets when it comes to lighting the lamp from the back end. Provorov has two goals through seven games and should push for double digits in this shortened campaign after lighting the lamp 13 times in 69 games last year.