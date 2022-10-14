site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Jackson Cates: Recalled from AHL
RotoWire Staff
Cates has been recalled from AHL Leigh Valley on Friday.
Cates was sent to the AHL on Monday for practice since the AHL has not started its schedule. He played 11 games with the Flyers in 2021-22, scoring once.
