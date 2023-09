Cates signed a professional tryout agreement with the Islanders on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cates has picked up one goal and one assist in 20 appearances with Philadelphia over the past three seasons. The 25-year-old forward notched 11 goals and 23 points in 65 games with AHL Lehigh Valley during the 2022-23 campaign. Cates will compete for a depth role with the Islanders during training camp.