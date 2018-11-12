Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Aiming for Thursday return

Van Riemsdyk (lower body) is hoping to play Thursday against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

JVR has played only two games in 2018-19, his last appearance having come all the way back on Oct. 6. Seemingly nearing a return, van Riemsdyk's re-insertion into Philly's lineup would, among other things, help its 28th ranked power play (13.8). Before anything happens though, he'll need to be taken off injured reserve.