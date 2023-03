Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Van Riemsdyk is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his one-game absence. The 33-year-old winger, who's picked up nine goals and 23 points through 40 contests this campaign, could be dealt prior to Friday's trade deadline, as he's been attracting interest from several teams.