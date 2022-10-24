Van Riemsdyk (hand) was injured in Sunday's game versus the Sharks, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Van Riemsdyk's lone statistical contribution Sunday was a blocked shot in the first period that knocked him from the game. There was no update on the winger's status after the contest. The 33-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Panthers.
