Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Out at least one more week

Van Riemsdyk (lower body) practiced again Friday, though it will be at least another week before he returns, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Not only has van Riemsdyk been practicing, but he's been on the ice in normal gear and taking contact. Still, considering JVR has been out since the second game of the season, the Flyers will want to make sure that he comes back as strong as ever.

