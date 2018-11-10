Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Out at least one more week
Van Riemsdyk (lower body) practiced again Friday, though it will be at least another week before he returns, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Not only has van Riemsdyk been practicing, but he's been on the ice in normal gear and taking contact. Still, considering JVR has been out since the second game of the season, the Flyers will want to make sure that he comes back as strong as ever.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...