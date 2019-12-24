Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Points in bunches
Van Riemsdyk picked up a pair of assists in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.
Van Riemsdyk has been on fire since Dec. 15, recording at least two points in four of the last five games. The veteran winger failed to break through on the power play, however, despite playing 4:59 with the man advantage. The 30-year-old American, despite featuring prominently on the Flyers' power play, only has three points with the man advantage this season.
