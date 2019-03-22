Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pots another clutch one
Van Riemsdyk delivered the winning goal on one of his seven shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Chicago.
Van Riemsdyk is on a scoring binge that includes quite a few clutch tallies. His goal in this one broke a 1-1 tie with 10:10 left in the third period. It was his 11th goal and 15th point in the last 13 games.
