Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Pots another clutch one

Van Riemsdyk delivered the winning goal on one of his seven shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Chicago.

Van Riemsdyk is on a scoring binge that includes quite a few clutch tallies. His goal in this one broke a 1-1 tie with 10:10 left in the third period. It was his 11th goal and 15th point in the last 13 games.

