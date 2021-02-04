Van Riemsdyk notched an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

Vam Riemsdyk earned the secondary helper on linemate Joel Farabee's third-period tally. Over the last five games, van Riemsdyk has racked up two tallies and seven assists. He's only seeing third-line minutes, but the 31-year-old winger has five goals, nine helpers, 23 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 11 contests this season. It won't last forever, but enjoy van Riemsdyk's hot start while you can.