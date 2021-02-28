Farabee collected two assists and four shots in a 3-0 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Farabee figured in on second-period goals by Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk to quickly help turn a scoreless tie into a rather comfortable Philadelphia victory. After an inconsistent opening month, Farabee has elevated his game offensively in February, hitting the scoresheet in six of eight games (three goals, six assists). The 20-year-old sophomore has already matched the eight goals he scored as a rookie, and he needs just five points to eclipse the 21 he had in 2019-20.