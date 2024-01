Farabee scored two goals on three shots and added two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Farabee got the Flyers on the board in the second period and added a power-play tally in overtime to win it. This was his second game-winning goal of the season. Farabee has 12 points and five multi-point efforts across his last 10 contests, giving him 14 goals, 32 points, 92 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 42 outings overall.