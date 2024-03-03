Farabee opened the scoring in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Farabee's tip-in shot led to his 18th goal and 45th point of the season. He's a mainstay in the top six and featured on the No. 1 power-play unit, though the Flyers are anything but fearsome on the man advantage since they're ranked 31st in the league by converting those chances at a 13.1-percent clip. Nonetheless, Farabee has managed seven power-play points and his dogged effort in 5-on-5 situations puts him on pace to shatter his 2022-23 output, when he provided 15 goals and 27 assists over a full campaign.