Farabee scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

The 23-year-old winger led the Flyers to a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but the game was dominated by the Sens the rest of the way. Farabee extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up five goals and nine points. He's already tied his career high with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in just 47 games.