Farabee scored twice in a 6-5 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Farabee's first goal was a tip-in at 12:01 of the second period shortly after a power play expired. His second was a wraparound at 17:56 of the third when his goalie was pulled for the extra attacker. Farabee has scored 21 goals, which set a new career mark. He continues to build on his career point total, currently sitting at 48 (68 games).